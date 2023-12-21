Shaquille O’Neal has been one of the world’s most famous and recognizable athletes in the 31 years since he was drafted first overall in the 1992 NBA Draft.

A 19-year hall-of-fame career where he captured four NBA Championships and cemented his name as one of the best big men in league history? Check.

Movies? He’s been in plenty. Commercials? Even today, you can’t watch a TV show without seeing Shaq pop up or pitching something. He’s also one of the pillars of TNT’s Inside The NBA, widely regarded as the best pre and post-game shows ever.

O’Neal had also been a part of The Big Podcast on the Turner Sports Network, where he, Spice Adams, and Nischelle Turner would break down the past week’s events and talk to a guest.

In a press release Thursday, O’Neal and Playmaker announced that the podcast would be hosted on Playmaker.

Additionally, O’Neal and Playmaker will establish an entire network of podcasts called “The Big Podcast” Network.

“The Big Podcast Network will prioritize and uplift fresh and diverse voices that will expand the conversation beyond sports to include music, fashion, and entertainment,” O’Neal said in the press release.

New episodes will be released every Thursday, and more information about other shows coming to the network should be available soon.

[Action Network]