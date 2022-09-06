There have been quite a few interesting projects from Religion of Sports over the years, and it’s certainly notable to see them now announce their first one-on-one interview project. That’s In The Moment With David Greene, with Greene being the former host of NPR’s Morning Edition. This is part of ROS’ partnership with public media organization PRX, which has led to some notable past collaborations.

The new series will see Greene talk to a wide variety of current and former athletes on the most important moments of their careers. The first episode, with Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ WR Chris Godwin, is out now. The series will see new episodes drop each Tuesday. Here’s more on that, from a release ROS sent out Tuesday:

Award-winning sports media company Religion of Sports and 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning public media organization PRX today announced “In the Moment with David Greene,” a new podcast featuring in-depth conversations with star athletes on their most adrenaline-charged, fist-pumping moments that happened in the blink of an eye – but were years in the making for each and every one of them. They’ll also walk audiences through the impact these plays will have for generations to come, and how the athletes overcame defining challenges they’ve faced on and off the field. …“I’ve spent years as a passionate interviewer — who happened to be a sports fanatic, that’s why this job is a dream,” said Greene. “I get to bring my curiosity about people and their stories into the room with sports celebrities and hold conversations that draw out their true humanity and what really drives them. I’m determined to make a show that welcomes diehard fans and non-fans alike. All of us, along with an athlete, will immerse in a dramatic moment — on the field, diamond, pitch, court, rink, ring, track or otherwise! — and experience every second together.Then we’ll peel back to understand how the athlete got there and where they go from here. Lives are built on moments that can define who we are — a truth we can all relate to.” “In the Moment” will bring audiences thoughtful, inspirational, and highly personal conversations while illuminating greater life lessons that all may learn from. Every Tuesday, host David Greene will take listeners inside the mind of an athlete at a pivotal moment in their career. David combines his experience as the former host of NPR’s Morning Edition with the passion of a diehard sports fan to relive some of the biggest moments in sports. To start, the series will release an episode featuring Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion Chris Godwin, ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Godwin delves into the 2020 NFC Championship game against the Packers, where he had a spectacular 52-yard reception, but it was a 6-yard run in the final minute that he remembers most.

Further listed guests include Bucs‘ center Ryan Jensen, Las Vegas Raiders‘ TE Darren Waller, Pittsburgh Steelers’ S turned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, Washington Mystics‘ forward Elena Delle Donne, and more. And it’s certainly notable to see ROS expand their PRX partnership this way, particularly with an interview series with a known NPR voice. We’ll see how this series works out for them.

[In The Moment on Apple Podcasts]