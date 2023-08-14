Photo credit: The Rich Eisen Show

Rich Eisen announced a new podcast venture Sunday.

According to Eisen, OverReaction Monday, one of the most popular segments on the widely successful The Rich Eisen Show is getting a weekly podcast. Eisen will be joined by Chris Brockman, also of The Rich Eisen Show as they “react (or overreact) to the armchair quarterbacking every Monday.”

One of the most popular @RichEisenShow segments is becoming a weekly podcast: OverReaction Monday. Join me and @chrisbrockman as we react (or overreact) to the armchair quarterbacking every Monday. Coming soon to @ApplePodcasts so click & subscribe!https://t.co/zSTGcXMYPX — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 13, 2023

The trailer for Eisen’s new podcast was released on Thursday, Aug. 10. Here’s an excerpt from the 30-second preview:

“Do you want an exciting and fast-paced podcast based on one of the most popular segments in the history of The Rich Eisen Show? Well, you got it. OverReaction Monday, hosted by me, Rich Eisen, and my compadre Chris Brockman. And every Monday, we’re gonna dive into the headlines from pro and college football and overreact.”

Last week’s OverReaction Monday included Eisen and Brockman weighing in on Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback competition with Kyle Trask, Micah Parsons, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback competition, Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals and much more.

“With Baker [Mayfield] reportedly struggling, Kyle Trask will start Week 1 for the Bucs.”

“Behind Micah Parsons’ 20+ sack season, the Cowboys win the NFC East.”

“It doesn’t matter who’s at QB, the 49ers will have the best record in the NFC.”

Last Monday’s overreactions were focused on storylines heading into Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason. However, it was the final week until February that the feature, which will now be turned into a weekly podcast, will be without football games to react to from over the weekend.

While OverReaction Monday has covered a wide range of topics during the NFL offseason, it seems that Eisen’s new venture will focus on his and Brockman’s reactions to professional and college football, sharing their thoughts and opinions, and most importantly, overreacting.

[The Rich Eisen Show, Rich Eisen on Twitter]