Jim Nantz and Tony Romo may have undersold Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl sideline tantrum with Andy Reid, but his All-Pro brother didn’t.

Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will go down as one of the best championship games in NFL history. But one of its lasting images will be the moment Travis Kelce was caught on camera bumping and screaming at head coach Andy Reid. Nantz and Romo downplayed the incident during the broadcast, Kelce and Reid similarly downplayed the altercation after the game, but there were many Swift fans watching the game who found the outburst concerning.

Wednesday morning, the Kelce brothers released the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. And one notable person who didn’t downplay the incident was Jason.

“You crossed the line,” Jason told his brother. “The yelling in his face, too, was over the top. I think there are better ways to handle this, retrospectively.”

Travis didn’t disagree with his brother’s assessment, noting that he realized he may have let his emotions get the best of him after bumping Reid. “I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping Coach and getting him off balance,” Travis said. “When he stumbled, I was just like, ‘Oh s–t’ in my head.”

At the time of the incident, the Chiefs were already trailing 3-0 and had turned the ball over to San Francisco on a play where Kelce wasn’t on the field. But Kansas City went on to win the game in overtime, capturing their third Lombardi Trophy in five years, overshadowing the sideline drama that otherwise would have been harped on.

“It’s definitely unacceptable,” Travis Kelce added of his behavior. “I immediately wished I took it back. Coach Reid actually came right up to me after that and didn’t even have harsh words for me. I was ready to get a f***ing ass-chewing and for him to just tell me to f***ing be better. And he just let me know, ‘Hey man, I love your passion. I got cameras on me all over the place, man.’”

Kelce noted the incident “fired” him up “even more” to win the game for Reid, which the team eventually did behind 92 yards and nine catches from their emotional tight end.

