As the 2024 Major League Baseball season approaches, Jared Carrabis has a new home.

Three weeks after announcing that he would not be re-signing with DraftKings, the former Barstool Sports personality announced this week that he is heading to Underdog Fantasy. And in addition to bringing his Baseball Is Dead podcast with him, he is also relaunching his popular Boston Red Sox-focused Section 10 show as he reteams with his former Barstool Sports co-host, Coley Mick.

Carrabis and Mick previously hosted Section 10 together at Barstool, garnering a sizable following among Red Sox fans while doing so. The popular podcast, however, came to an end when Carrabis left the company to join DraftKings in 2022, with Mick leaving and joining Underdog later that year.

During his two-year run at DraftKings, Carrabis hosted a new Red Sox podcast titled The Name Redacted Podcast. Carrabis’ announcement of Section 10‘s return was met with sizable fanfare from baseball and Red Sox fans alike.

“Seeing everyone’s reaction to Section 10 being back is a dream come true,” Carrabis wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I feel like I got my identity back and I’m whole again. Couldn’t be happier. There’s nothing like Section 10 fans. We love you all. Can’t wait to see Section 10 merch all over Fenway again this summer.”

In addition to Carrabis and Mick, the new version of Section 10 will also be co-hosted by Tyler Milliken and Steve Perrault. The first episode released this past Wednesday, detailing how the reunion was made possible.

As for Underdog, the additions of Carrabis’ two shows adds to a growing portfolio of original content for the fantasy sports company. In addition to Section 10 and Baseball is Dead, Underdog also lays claim to Gilbert Arenas’ Gil’s Arena and The Underdog Football Show podcasts, as well as a growing collection of short-form original videos.

