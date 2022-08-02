Nearly everybody has a podcast, but iconic sportscaster Dan Patrick would prefer if nobody asks him to be a guest on their show.

According to his website, all inquiries related to the Dan Patrick Show should be directed to dp@danpatrick.com.

Patrick made the somewhat flippant declaration during his Tuesday morning sports radio show while speaking to NFL Network host Rich Eisen, who was undoubtedly asked to be on Patrick’s show.

“Keith Olbermann has a podcast now, Craig Kilborn has a podcast now,” Patrick said to Eisen of their former ESPN colleagues. “And it’s the worst thing you can hear, ‘Hey I’ve got a podcast, would you be a guest?’”

While Eisen noted the answer for him is obviously “Yes,” Patrick was less enthused.

“Like, you would do it,” Patrick added before sharing a podcast horror story. “I had somebody say, ‘Hey, I got a podcast and I’m only gonna keep you for 20 minutes.’ We went an hour! I had to interrupt the person doing the podcast to say, ‘I gotta go.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, I thought we were having a great time.’ I didn’t want to be mean or rude, but after 20 minutes we got to 60 minutes.”

Maybe someone can do some investigative research to find out what podcast appearance Patrick is referring to. I need to know if the lengthy interview was the fault of the host or is it possible that the guest went on the occasional tangent and rambled during answers that could have been more concise? Patrick is tremendous as a host, interviewer, and a guest, but that’s not to say it’s impossible for him to contribute to a segment going long.

“You can tell when you’re interviewing somebody that you’ve gone a little bit longer than they expected,” Eisen said. “Their answers get a little bit shorter and clippy, you can feel it.”

Patrick said it happened to him, citing an interview with David Harbour from Stranger Things on his podcast That Scene with Dan Patrick. Unlike his never ending 60-minute interview as a guest, Patrick said he recognized Harbour’s waning interest and swiftly wrapped up their conversation.

Asking someone to be the subject of an interview can be awkward at times, especially when it’s clear that you as the interviewer would be benefiting from the conversation much more than the guest as the interviewee might. But Patrick’s admission just made it less awkward to request him for an interview. There’s no more uncertainty. He doesn’t want to do it, but he doesn’t want to do it for anyone. Yet he still does it, so you might as well ask him.

[Dan Patrick Show]