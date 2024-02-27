CREDIT: FOX Sports 1

Nobody will misidentify Colin Cowherd for Taylor Swift, but the Fox Sports Radio host alleges their homes may have been mistaken.

On the latest episode of The Colin Cowherd Podcast, The Volume founder revealed his home was recently trespassed. With his Fox Sports Radio show off last week, Cowherd and his wife traveled to their recently purchased Rhode Island vacation home. According to Cowherd, upon returning home from dinner Friday night, there was a car parked in his driveway with a young girl and her dogs sitting inside.

“I said, ‘Can I ask why you’re here?’ and she pauses, ‘Well, I was just wondering if your house is for sale?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m getting robbed,’” Cowherd surmised. “It’s 9:30. There’s no for sale sign. I’m getting robbed. Her boyfriend’s in the house. So, I call 911 and give them the address.”

Cowherd noted that the police were on the scene quickly and probably didn’t have too much else going on, considering the town is a summer destination that remains vacant mainly in the thick of winter. As it turns out, there wasn’t anyone inside the home while the young woman was strangely in Cowherd’s driveway with her car running and no lights on. But what the heck does this have to do with Taylor Swift?

“So, my takeaway was…does she think this is Taylor Swift’s house?” Cowherd asked after revealing that Swift has a mansion ten doors down from his house. “Is it a mental health issue? So, they talked to her, and it was. She was very confused and made certain claims that didn’t make any sense, so then you feel sympathy.”

Upon learning Swift was in the neighborhood, Cowherd said he initially felt great about his property value. But after last week’s experience, he’s a little less enthused about Travis Kelce’s girlfriend being his neighbor.

“There’s been stories about multiple people being around the property. I mean, Taylor Swift is the biggest star in the world, the biggest star,” Cowherd continued. “Beautiful, talented. It really did make me think, ‘Oh my God,’ because this young lady had no idea who I was. I mean, she doesn’t care. But I got my wife in the car. I’m here to protect my wife.”

Perhaps now we know why Cowherd was such a staunch supporter of Swift’s growing NFL presence last season amid her relationship with Kelce. Just an example of a neighbor being neighborly.

Thankfully, nobody was harmed, and the vacation homes of Cowherd and Swift were not robbed last week, but that’s still quite the abrupt ending to a few days off for the Fox Sports Radio host. At least it allowed Cowherd to drop a slight flex about his most famous neighbor.

[The Colin Cowherd Podcast]