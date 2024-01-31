CREDIT: FOX Sports 1

At NFL games, the sight of Taylor Swift, pop superstar and girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has become a surprisingly hot-button issue this season. While her appearances have been fleeting, a vocal segment of those online have expressed outrage, feeling her presence intrudes on their sacred gridiron experience.

Colin Cowherd, outspoken as always, waded into the fray on his show The Herd on Tuesday, offering a blunt assessment of the situation and giving those who seemingly have a problem with Swift a piece of his mind.

.@ColinCowherd has no problem with Taylor Swift's presence for the NFL pic.twitter.com/mPvOzEgQtK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 30, 2024

“There’s a lot of really weird, lonely, insecure men out there,” Cowherd said. “The fact that a pop star — the world’s biggest pop star — is dating a star tight end who had one of his greatest games ever, and the network puts them on the air briefly, then it bothers you, what does that say about your life?”

Cowherd pointed out the double standard in how Swift is perceived at games compared to certain male celebrities.

“Drake is on everything; Spike Lee, Knicks games, Eminem, Michigan sporting events. We celebrate it. Eighties, ’90s, Jack Nicholson Lakers games? It’s cool. But a talented and beautiful woman is on the air — one who would never pay attention to lonely men — and it bothers them.”

The Fox Sports host’s point hits home.

Male celebrities have long been fixtures at sporting events, their appearances often treated as a badge of honor or a sign of cultural cachet. Yet, when Swift, arguably one of the biggest stars on the planet, shows her support for her partner from the stands, it’s suddenly an affront to the game’s sanctity.

As for Super Bowl LVIII, it’s unclear if Swift will be at Allegiant Stadium to see Kelce and the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. She has a concert in Tokyo, Japan the night before, and while she has enough time to make the flight to Las Vegas, it would be awfully close.

[The Herd with Colin Cowherd]