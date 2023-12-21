Peacock plans commercial free fourth quarter for Bills-Chargers.

The first ever Peacock exclusive game is coming on Saturday when NBC’s streaming platform will air a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. NBC is pulling out all the stops for the presentation including sending their top broadcast team of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth behind the Peacock paywall.

In an announcement on Thursday, NBC announced that the Peacock streaming game would also go where no other NFL broadcast has gone before. For the first time, the network will air a commercial-free fourth quarter. NBC is promising a 40% reduction in ads to be replaced with “more than 12 minutes of additional game-related content.”

Via NBC Sports:

Today, NBCUniversal and the NFL announced that the Peacock Holiday Exclusive matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 23 will include the league’s first-ever commercial-free fourth quarter. This matchup will deliver a groundbreaking fan experience with an over 40% reduction in standard NFL ad load resulting in more than 12 minutes of additional game-related content. Coverage for Peacock’s exclusive NFL game begins at 8 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. “We are proud to work with our partners at the NFL to present this first-of-its kind experience,” said NBC Sports President Rick Cordella. “NBC Sports’ best-in-class NFL production, Peacock’s fan-friendly viewer experience, and this innovative advertising model will allow NFL fans an exciting new way to watch the game’s conclusion.” The Buffalo Bills-Los Angeles Chargers matchup will tap into innovative ad formats including:

COMMERCIAL FREE FOURTH-QUARTER INTRO: At the top of the fourth quarter, the broadcast will feature a branded moment to acknowledge the first-ever NFL commercial-free experience. From this moment on, there will be no commercials throughout the fourth quarter.

CONTENT TAKEOVERS: In lieu of fourth-quarter commercial time, the broadcast will feature special content takeovers and game features, seamlessly integrating relevant booth and studio updates and analysis.

Any time we can get fewer commercials on a sporting telecast, it’s a huge victory for fans. The fact that it has to come behind a paywall is disappointing, but we can hope that this starts a trend and perhaps other networks and sports could follow suit. If golf telecasts, with their endless array of commercials, can do ad-free final hours on broadcast television, then anything should be possible.

What’s interesting to note here is that the game actually won’t be any shorter, Peacock will just be filling what used to be commercial time in the fourth quarter with special features, updates, and analysis. If those are well-produced with relevant, interesting information then this will be a big win for fans. If it’s turning loose Jason Garrett and Chris Simms for a few minutes to fill dead air, then we might be better off with ads for The Office, Parks and Rec, or whatever else is in the Peacock library.

[NBC Sports]