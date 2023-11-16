Credit: NBC

With NBC and Peacock airing an NFL doubleheader in Week 16 of the 2023 season, there was some question about which game would be called by NBC’s Sunday Night Football team and which announcers would call the other game.

On Thursday, NBC announced that the SNF team of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will be calling the primetime Peacock-exclusive game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The afternoon game on NBC, also streaming on Peacock (though not exclusively), between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will be called by NBC’s Big Ten primetime team of Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen.

Terry McAulay will pull double duty as the rules analyst for both games. Details about studio programming have yet to be announced.

While the Peacock game will exclusively air on the streaming service across the country, it will be available on local NBC affiliates in the Buffalo and Los Angeles markets.

Peacock will also exclusively air an NFL Wild Card game in January, with NBC airing two more games in the round. Coverage plans for those three games have yet to be announced, though you’d imagine at least one will be called by Tirico, Collinsworth, and Stark and Eagle, Blackledge, and Tappen. It remains to be seen whether one of those teams will pull double duty, or if NBC will use another team for the third game. Last season, Tirico, Collinsworth, and Stark called NBC’s Sunday playoff game and Al Michaels, Tony Dungy, and Kaylee Hartung called Saturday’s Chargers-Jaguars game (to much criticism, I might add).

[NBC Sports]