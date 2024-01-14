Jason Garrett and Mike Tirico. Photo Credit: Peacock

Any football fans out who had yet to experience Jason Garrett calling a game got their chance on Saturday night in the Peacock-only game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

Garrett made his mark, in his own unique way.

Shortly after the Chiefs kicked a field goal to go up 10-0 early in the second quarter, the broadcast focused on Tyreek Hill, the dynamic receiver for the Dolphins and formerly, the Chiefs. Garrett wanted to hype Hill’s talents. He started off OK, calling Hill “The most dynamic and unique player in the National Football League.”

Then things got weird, as Garrett said that “The impact he (Hill) has on a game is pervasive.”

"The impact he has on a game is pervasive." – Jason Garrett on Tyreek Hill pic.twitter.com/5WhD7DqgjN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 14, 2024

For anyone who may not be aware, “pervasive” is generally not used in a complimentary way. For example, one might say that the crime in a given neighborhood is pervasive. You’d be a lot less likely to hear it in a complimentary way, like “The good food at that restaurant is pervasive.”

To be fair, of course, Hill can be a pervasive presence to his opponents. In fact, moments after Garrett said that, the Dolphins went on a two-play scoring drive. The first play was a nine-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Hill. The second was a 53-yard touchdown pass.

Tyreek Hill with a 53-yard TD reception for the Dolphins! ??pic.twitter.com/OuZkBa2Znx — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 14, 2024

So, perhaps some fans out there might agree that at times, Hill can be quite pervasive.

