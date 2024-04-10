Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; A general overall view of the opening tipoff between Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) and Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces defeated the Wings 97-83. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports announced a new multi-year deal with the WNBA on Wednesday.

According to the release, the deal calls for eight games to air on the CBS broadcast network and 12 more games to air on CBS Sports Network.

The value of the deal was not announced.

The schedule begins with the New York Liberty-Minnesota Lynx game at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 25, airing on CBS.

This CBS deal is an extension of the WNBA’s existing pact with the network and coexists with the WNBA’s deals with ESPN, Prime Video, and Scripps Sports.

“We’re thrilled to extend our strong partnership with the WNBA,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports. “As the league continues to build momentum, this is a great opportunity to expand our broadcast presence and further lean into our commitment to providing a national platform for women’s sports.”

Here are the schedules for both CBS and CBS Sports Network. The CBS schedule consists of six games on Saturday afternoons and another two on Sunday afternoons, including a doubleheader on Saturday, August 17. The CBS Sports Network is primetime primarily games, with some airing in the late night window and one airing in the afternoon.

This isn’t a game-changer for the WNBA, but it is a nice deal to keep around, leading into the potential big extension next year. Several games airing on broadcast TV are also a big deal and pair nicely with the games airing on ABC this summer.

[CBS Sports]