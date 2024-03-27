We’re trying something different this week.
There isn’t much sports talk this week, but host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews relationship expert and life coach Michael Sartain. Jessica and Michael discuss a wide range of topics including describing what “modern dating” is, developing a healthy relationship, having too much dating advice, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 2:03: Welcome Michael to Short and to the Point
- 2:16: Defining “modern dating”
- 7:52: Lack of courting
- 13:17: Coinciding having a career and having peace
- 15:06: Giving advice to a woman to be more feminine
- 16:51: Lack of trust in relationships
- 21:45: Needing the ability to walk away
- 23:30: “Stop giving attention to women because you are attracted to them”
- 28:49: Making a good first impression without making it all about looks
- 32:06: The irony of a man constantly used to being around beautiful women
- 35:01: Ratings
- 37:38: Drama
- 40:14: Having a crush or being bored
- 43:27: OnlyFans
- 46:14: Being lovebombed
- 50:21: Being overloaded with dating advice
- 55:22: Not trusting your heart
- 57:00: Monogamy
- 1:02:41: Divorce
- 1:05:13: Evolution of sports talk radio
- 1:08:42: Sports as an escape
