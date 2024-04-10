Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews ACC Network studio analyst and former North Carolina Tar Heel Joel Berry II. Jessica and Joel discuss a wide range of topics including playing for the Tar Heels, college athletes having a platform, ACC realignment, and more.
- 2:17: Welcome Joel to Short and to the Point
- 2:26: Being described as a “Carolina basketball legend”
- 3:39: Specifically expressing wanting to have name in rafters at UNC
- 5:37: UNC legends Joel was drawn to when he played for the Tar Heels
- 7:11: The “Tar Heel Way”
- 9:37: Pressure of playing at North Carolina
- 10:59: Influence of Joel’s dad on his life
- 13:07: Being a selfless basketball player in high school
- 15:21: Fans seeing something special in high school
- 16:47: Not making it about yourself
- 17:57: Getting rid of the “noise”
- 19:57: Mentally adjusting to the fact of not playing in the NBA
- 21:50: Coming to grips with telling people closest to you basketball is over
- 24:51: Getting into broadcasting
- 26:22: Entering basketball and now covering basketball during the evolution of social media
- 30:00: North Carolina’s 2023-24 season
- 33:13: Forgetting about the moments that lead to the end result
- 35:17: Benefits of collegiate athletes having a platform
- 37:33: Importance of Cormac Ryan defending R.J. Davis
- 39:27: Getting to know one another
- 42:09: John Calipari
- 44:30: Fans who spend more time watching college sports than pro sports
- 47:28: ACC realignment
- 50:21: Cameron Brink
- 53:22: Not understanding UNC-Duke rivalry at first
