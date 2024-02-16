Mike Joy on the Awful Announcing Podcast

Host Brandon Contes interviews legendary Fox NASCAR play-by-play commentator Mike Joy. Brandon and Mike discuss a wide range of topics including interviewing being on the call for some of the best, and most tragic, moments in Daytona 500 history, what happens to the Daytona 500 if the Super Bowl is moved to Presidents’ Day Weekend, Kevin Harvick joining the Fox booth, and more.

Tune in for the 66th running of the Daytona 500 Sunday, February 18 at 2:30 et on Fox.

Here’s the full breakdown:

:45: Excitement for Mike’s 45th Daytona 500 compared to his first in 1977

2:02: Getting into racing

4:01: Getting discovered by Ken Squier

5:39: Importance of 1979 Daytona 500

8:26: Memories from broadcasting 1979 race on radio

11:36: Calling Dale Earnhardt winning the 1998 Daytona 500

13:31: Earnhardt’s demeanor at the Daytona 500 before and after winning

15:37: Calling the 2001 Daytona 500

19:08: Balancing the emotions of the 2001 finish

22:21: Kevin Harvick winning at Atlanta three weeks later

24:03: Harvick in the broadcast booth

26:11: Rotating panel of analysts vs having a permanent broadcast team

27:21: How soon will Mike be able to tell who will be great in the booth or not?

28:12: NFL possibly moving Super Bowl to Presidents’ Day weekend

30:31: State of NASCAR on TV

33:43: Should NASCAR shorten races?

36:21: Describing the start of the Daytona 500

37:31: The unpredictability of the Daytona 500

39:41: Winner that will bring big storylines

41:06: Picking a winner?

