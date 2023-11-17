Host Brandon Contes interviews NBA on TNT reporter and host of NBA CrunchTime on the NBA app, Jared Greenberg. Contes and Greenberg discuss a wide range of topics including hanging out with the Inside the NBA guys, being in the bubble during COVID, being on the receiving end of Gregg Popovich’s interviews, remembering Kobe Bryant, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :40: Seeing Victor Wembanyama up close
- 2:01: NBA CrunchTime
- 2:56: Preparation for NBA CrunchTime
- 6:55: Developing flow at hosting a whiparound show
- 10:46: Working at Warner Bros. Discovery
- 11:43: Pre-WBD
- 12:56: Covering Kyrie Irving in high school
- 13:25: Inside the NBA
- 17:04: Inside the NBA roles
- 18:47: Charles Barkley
- 19:55: Drinking with Barkley
- 22:10: Imaging Barkley retiring from Inside the NBA
- 24:36: Imagining Ernie Johnson retiring from Inside the NBA
- 25:21: What makes the Inside the NBA group so special?
- 27:07: Being in the bubble
- 29:32: Was it challenging being in one location for so long?
- 31:23: Jamal Murray interview
- 32:33: Approach to doing postgame interviews
- 35:06: Gregg Popovich
- 38:26: Favorite players or coaches to interview
- 39:31: Kevin Durant
- 42:57: Kobe Bryant
- 45:10: Covering Kobe’s death/dealing with Rick Fox hoax
- 47:45: Emotions at Inside the NBA when Kobe died
- 50:12: Rick Fox
- 52:08: Nets fandom when Jared was a kid
- 53:06: Ian Eagle
- 55:14: NBA In-Season Tournament
- 56:37: How will people view the In-Season Tournament in 10 years?
Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get our podcasts.