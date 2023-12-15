Host Brandon Contes interviews Fox NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino. Brandon and Dean discuss a wide range of topics including Dean’s thoughts on the Brotherly Shove, being on Jerry Jones’ party bus, being Fox’s rules analyst, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :42: What Dean misses most about Long Island
- 1:39: What Dean misses most about being NFL VP of Officiating
- 2:35: Is refereeing a “thankless job?”
- 4:00: Being a replay official
- 4:51: Goals from having internship in NFL officiating department
- 5:25: How do referees get to the NFL?
- 6:29: Officials looking down on Dean because Dean wasn’t an on-field ref
- 7:31: Could Dean have been an on-field ref?
- 7:51: Calls from coaches as VP of Officiating
- 8:25: Coaches Dean dreaded talking to?
- 9:26: Players who were more difficult to deal with?
- 10:20: Going from VP of Officiating to an on-air rules analyst for Fox
- 11:35: Communicating with Mike Pereira
- 12:00: Does Dean have issues with saying something was a bad call on air?
- 13:42: Working with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman
- 14:20: Does Dean prefer the booth or the command center?
- 15:06: Does Dean have more to offer as an analyst?
- 16:33: Working with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen
- 17:16: Prospect of working with Tom Brady
- 17:50: Has Brady reached out about anything rules or broadcasting related?
- 18:13: Aaron Rodgers’ comments about networks stealing the best referees to be rules analysts
- 19:18: Should NFL referees be full-time?
- 21:06: What does an official do during the week?
- 22:21: What does Dean do during the week?
- 23:04: Sports betting and refereeing
- 24:23: NFL officials being approached to manipulate games for betting reasons?
- 25:28: NFL impacting scores in terms of adjusting how many flags are thrown from week to week?
- 27:05: Favorite rule change
- 27:41: Should there be more reviewable plays?
- 28:55: Working with the XFL
- 29:43: Brotherly Shove
- 31:43: Future of the NFL in terms of player safety
- 33:06: Rules protecting the quarterback
- 34:05: Does Dean receive more complaints when working at the league office or as a rules analyst?
- 34:50: Working the Super Bowl
- 35:51: Dean’s most controversial decision as a replay official
- 36:44: Being on Jerry Jones’ party bus
- 38:16: Was the NFL bothered by that?
- 39:13: Stand up comedy
