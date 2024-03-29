Buster Olney on the Awful Announcing Podcast

Guest host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews ESPN MLB reporter Buster Olney. Jessica and Buster discuss a wide range of topics including the slow pace of the MLB offseason, Scott Boras taking some losses in negotiations, helping Buster Posey be more media friendly, and more.

NOTE: We recorded with Buster on Friday March 22, so in between recording and posting, some details about the Shohei Ohtani/Ippei Mizuhara gambling story have been updated.

Here’s the full breakdown:

:43: Baseball coverage changing over the years

2:26: Relationship with players changing

3:55: Clubhouse access

6:00: Waiting around

7:42: Covering Chuck Knoblauch during the “yips”

9:30: Helping Buster Posey be more media friendly

12:57: Embracing players as people in terms of social media

14:16: Benefit to players having their wall back up?

15:06: Embracing social media at the start

16:04: Do the positives outweigh the negatives on social media?

18:01: Buster being able to separate from work in his personal life

21:06: This offseason compared to past years

23:52: Who is a “middle class” MLB player?

25:36: Players speaking up

26:35: Buster’s take on a salary cap in MLB

27:45: Top paying players involved in salary cap discussions?

28:52: Scott Boras conspiracy theory

31:26: TV concerns

32:52: Increase in opt-out contracts

34:54: Shohei Ohtani

38:23: Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal

40:42: Personal relationship with an interpreter

42:47: How would this go if it didn’t involve Ohtani?

43:33: Not really unchartered territory

45:20: Shock factor of Ohtani news

46:42: Joey Votto

48:49: Reds not bringing Votto back

49:56: Votto’s potential post-playing future

