Host Brandon Contes interviews MMA reporter Ariel Helwani. Brandon and Ariel discuss a wide range of topics including discovering mixed martial arts and going to school to cover the sport, Dana White running the UFC, Joe Rogan as a UFC commentator, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :45: Confidence level on the New York Knicks
- 4:05: Why be a fan of the Knicks instead of the Bulls in the 90s?
- 5:54: MMA fandom
- 9:20: Famous classmates at Syracuse
- 11:15: MMA as a stepping stone?
- 12:55: MMA 20 years from now?
- 15:05: Covering UFC for Fox and ESPN
- 18:29: Benefits to working with a big company rather than being independent?
- 20:32: Anticipating roadblocks at ESPN?
- 22:32: Leaving ESPN
- 24:24: Why is ESPN deal with UFC important?
- 26:30: UFC recognizing the value ESPN is bringing
- 27:36: Why did Ariel’s relationship with Dana White sour?
- 32:53: Does Ariel miss going to events?
- 34:58: How is Ariel perceived by UFC fans?
- 37:35: Did ESPN attempt to foster a conversation between Ariel and Dana?
- 39:45: Dana White, UFC, and the media
- 41:54: Does Ariel think that White thinks Ariel is good or bad for MMA?
- 44:19: Sean Strickland’s response to Alexander Lee’s question about Strickland’s previous anti-LGBTQ posts
- 47:32: White’s “freedom of speech” mandate for the UFC
- 50:20: ESPN’s lack of response to Strickland compared to network going after other athletes for controversial things they said
- 55:10: What is Dana White’s best quality?
- 57:30: Relationship with Joe Rogan
- 1:00:46: Kids being fans of UFC
- 1:02:14: Covering boxing in Saudi Arabia
- 1:06:01: Biggest thing Ariel does to be a great interviewer
Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.