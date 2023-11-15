(Credit: Adam Stanco on Twitter/X)

Shannon Terry has seen his worlds collide yet again.

It’s the nature of the beast, especially when Terry the founder and CEO of On3Sports, is in the same marketplace as 247Sports, which he founded in 2010. After spending a decade with the network of recruiting websites, which is now owned and operated by Paramount, Terry founded On3, a college football-focused network Terry launched in June 2021.

We had previously seen some of the 247Sports sites make the move from 247 to On3, but had yet to see the reverse happen until Wednesday.

But this wasn’t a team site, instead, 247Sports announced the addition of Matt Zenitz as a national college football reporter, with Vice President of Content Adam Stanco writing, “Matt is one of the nation’s best college football reporters. His coverage of coaching hire [and] the transfer portal is unmatched. We’re on our way to owning college football…”

Zenitz, who had been a Senior national college football reporter at On3, shared that he would be joining 247Sports in a similar role.

“We’re heading into what’s going to be an eventful next few months and I’m looking forward to getting started,” Zenitz wrote on Twitter/X.

Zenitz also laid thanks to Terry and the team at On3, with Terry sharing a similar sentiment.

“We appreciate you, brother, and wish you nothing but the best at 247,” Terry wrote. “Thanks for taking a chance on us when we were just a little pup. You are in a great fit for you and no doubt you will do well with them.”

Zenitz certainly took a chance on On3 with the move seemingly paying off. He previously had spent 2015-21 at AL.com, as the Alabama media company’s Senior SEC football reporter. Prior to that, Zenitz spent several years covering the Baltimore Ravens and University of Maryland athletics for outlets such as The Baltimore Sun, the Associated Press, and Carroll County Times.

[Adam Stanco, Matt Zenitz on X]