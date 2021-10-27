After producing last season in an outdoor, socially distant setting due to COVID-19 concerns, Kevin Hart’s digital sports interview show, Cold as Balls, is back for its fifth season. Produced by Hart’s Laugh Out Loud and OBB Media, Season 5 brings the ice tubs and ice boys (Darryl and Bam Bam) back to the locker room for ice-cold conversation.

Among this season’s guests are Good Morning America and Fox NFL Sunday personality Michael Strahan, Hall of Fame receivers Calvin Johnson and Jerry Rice, pro wrestling legend The Undertaker, and Olympic gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim. Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns steps into the tub for the Season 5 premiere, released Oct. 26.

“Kevin and our guests seemed way too refreshed by the ice tubs outdoors last season so it was the perfect time to get back into the locker room,” Cold as Balls co-creator and OBB Media founder Michael D. Ratner said in LOL Studios’s official announcement.

“Thanks to Kevin and the genuine and hilarious heart of this show, we’ve built a massive audience over the years that we’re very proud of – it’s time to reunite with the incredible fans for Season 5.”

Check out the Season 5 trailer:

“Bringing humor and authenticity into real conversation is one of the reasons Cold as Balls has been such a success over the past four seasons,” Hart added. “This season we’re excited to be back in our original locker room setup as we deliver more laughs and ice cold truths with some of the biggest superstars and legends in the game.”

New episodes are released every Tuesday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel. You can also view them on the LOL Facebook page and Hart’s Facebook page. On the Season 5 premiere, Karl-Anthony Towns talked about playing at Kentucky, his early NBA experiences, and his imaginary friend (and hardest critic) Karlito. The episode can be seen below:

You can watch every episode from the previous four seasons (41 in total, dating back to 2018) of Cold as Balls on the LOL YouTube channel. Previous guests include Draymond Green, Von Miller, Erin Andrews, Candace Parker, Mark Cuban, Skip Bayless, Floyd Mayweather, Russell Westbrook, and Bubba Wallace, among many others.

