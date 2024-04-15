Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Yahoo Sports announced on Monday Shawn Johnson East’s addition as an Olympic Games correspondent for the upcoming 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Get ready to bring home the gold🥇 Welcome new Olympic Games correspondent @ShawnJohnson to the Yahoo Sports team ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/VI2RK85TH1 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 15, 2024

“It’s such an honor to be able to return to the Olympics in 2024 with my family for the first time to be an official correspondent for Yahoo Sports,” Johnson East said via Barrett Sports Media. “I’m excited to watch the world’s best athletes compete on the biggest stage and take fans behind the scenes along the way.”

According to BSM, Johnson East’s Olympic coverage will include insightful analysis, exclusive athlete interviews, and behind-the-scenes features, all of which will be seen on Yahoo Sports platforms and her social media channels. Additionally, she’ll be sharing her reactions to the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials in June.

Johnson East, 32, has been retired from gymnastics for well over a decade now, but not before she left her mark on the sport.

She most notably won gold at the 2008 Olympics while also winning three silver medals in the team competition, all-around, and floor exercise. Additionally, she was the 2007 World Champion in the all-around competition and a five-time Pan American Games gold medalist across both team and individual events.

[Yahoo Sports on X, Barrett Sports Media]