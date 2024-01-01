Snoop Dogg on NBC’s Olympic coverage. Screengrab via YouTube.

With 2024 upon us it is an Olympic year with the Summer Olympics emanating from Paris. As always, NBC will have the coverage of the Olympics and given the European setting, it won’t be very friendly for live events in primetime stateside given it will be the middle of the night in France. So for that, NBC is preparing a secret weapon for its primetime coverage – Snoop Dogg.

Primetime Olympic coverage has been fading in relevance over the years, but it still remains one of the most watched television events not named the NFL on a regular basis. Given most of the country will already know what happened when it comes to the actual events once the primetime specials air (which hopefully means plenty of live events throughout the day on NBC, Peacock, and other networks in the NBC universe), it means plenty of human interest stories and creative pieces of content to fill out those programming hours.

With that in mind, NBC made one of their first major announcements for their primetime plans for the 2024 Olympics by revealing that the D.O. Double G, will be a regular part of the coverage.

Via NBC Sports:

Snoop Dogg is joining NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer. The global megastar will be on site in Paris to provide regular reports for the Olympic Primetime Show beginning July 26, 2024, on NBC and Peacock. The announcement was made tonight during halftime of Sunday Night Football’s coverage of the Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings on NBC and Peacock. Throughout the Games, Snoop will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide the large primetime U.S. audience with his unique take on what’s happening in Paris. He’ll explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families. “I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” said Snoop Dogg. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?” “Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production. “That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

If you’re thinking to yourself, what in the world would Snoop Dogg be doing for the Olympics, Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart hosted their own special on Peacock during the previous Summer Olympics in Tokyo back in 2021. There’s even a Best Of video compilation!

Snoop Dogg turned loose on NBC primetime Olympic coverage could actually be a lot of fun given how much of a sports fan he is and it’ll hopefully provide a bit more dynamism and entertainment compared to your stereotypical Olympic human interest stories. Let’s just hope NBC doesn’t try to overproduce Snoop and fit him ino the Hallmark Channel narratives they try to spin, but let’s him do his own thing. Mike Tirico needs to watch his back because in 2028 the anchor chair could be Snoop’s.

