Oct 18, 2022; Paris, FRANCE; the Olympic rings are on display outside of the Hotel de Ville ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NBC is taking the start of its 2024 Summer Olympics coverage to the big screen.

On Friday, NBC announced its coverage of the Opening Ceremony from Paris on July 26 would be aired live in IMAX across the country.

“We look forward to providing our Opening Ceremony coverage to audiences at IMAX locations across the country, sharing in this historic moment as the world regathers to witness the spectacular beginning of 16 days of athletic greatness against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world,” said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics. “We are excited to extend NBC’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony to IMAX theatres across the U.S., allowing fans to gather and watch the highly-anticipated and awe-inspiring start to the Paris Olympic Games this July,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.

In addition to airing live in IMAX, the Opening Ceremony will air live nationally on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, as we saw in 2021 and 2022.

Given that the Opening Ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Paris, it’ll air live in the US either in the afternoon or late morning, depending on where you’re watching from. Neither of those seems like an ideal time to head on out to an IMAX to watch.

NBC’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony will be hosted by Mike Tirico, Kelly Clarkson, and Peyton Manning, as announced last week.

[NBC Sports]