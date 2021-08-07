Given the struggles that the U.S. men’s basketball team had before and in the early goings-on of the 2021 Summer Olympics, the doubters certainly came out of the woodwork about their potential to win a fourth-straight gold medal in Toyko. However, Kevin Durant took control, scoring 29 points to lead the Americans in an 87-82 victory over France to earn gold.

Durant, who joined Carmelo Anthony as the only tw0 U.S. men’s players with three Olympic gold medals, certainly had every right to celebrate and gloat on Friday evening following the victory. And that’s what he did, taking things to Instagram Live where he called out all the doubters and haters. However, as he was doing so, teammate Draymond Green showed up and sounded off on ESPN commentator Kendrick Perkins specifically.

“I had to talk to my sh*t real quick” KD and Draymond letting the doubters have it! ?? pic.twitter.com/htDBi1A2vt — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 7, 2021

“Kendrick Perkins, you talk a lot of shit. A lot of shit. Act like you American.”

Perkins had been pretty critical of Team USA’s performance in Tokyo and specifically noted before the gold medal game that he was happy this was the end of head coach Gregg Popovich’s time leading the squad. He ended up deleting that tweet after the team won, but not before it was noticed by Freezing Cold Takes, who then brought it to the attention of Perkins, who was looking to call out everyone and anyone who doubted them.

Yooo @OldTakesExposed we need to see everybody who said we couldn’t do it!! ??? — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 7, 2021

Perkins heard the feedback and, for his part, didn’t back down.

You’re right @Money23Green I’m going to keep talking my Sh$t and ain’t nobody go shut me up! Congrats on winning the Gold Medal tho Champ!!! Carry the hell on… https://t.co/DtB3j7hf7c — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 7, 2021

Green also wasn’t satisfied keeping his criticism to IG Live. He also talked about Perkins and others during the postgame presser.

Just an all-time great @Money23Green quote when asked by @annkillion if this gold means more than the one in Rio 2016. UNEXPECTED TWIST #ActLikeIt pic.twitter.com/hNpoqO897D — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) August 7, 2021

“You turn on American sports talk TV, and you got guys like Kendrick Perkins, you know, doubting us. Somebody needs to teach these people some loyalty. How about you cheer for your country? But then when guys don’t play, ‘Oh, you need to go represent the country.’ And then you lose, hit a little bump in the road. And everybody’s, ‘Oh, everybody’s caught America.’ You are an American, too. Act like it. Do your job. You know, I do some media stuff. I understand doing your job. But, when you talk about a special group, you better be sure you’re right. And a lot of people got it wrong. And trust me, I’ll be posting those guys. I’ll be posting everybody I found who said something. No one holds people accountable anymore, but I will.”

After sleeping on it, Perkins returned to Twitter on Saturday morning to redirect the conversation away from him and back onto Team USA’s victory, which usually isn’t something that works well on Twitter.

Imagine winning a Gold Medal for your country and the first name you UTTER walking to the Locker room is KENDRICK PERKINS. WOW! I appreciate it fellas and Congrats on winning the Gold! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 7, 2021

If I’m the first name that gets mentioned after a monumental moment like winning gold, I welcome it!!! I call it like I see it and Team USA heard me loud and clear and responded. Love or hate, I’m here. Get used to it! Congrats to Team USA and carry the hell on ??? — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Draymond is having a field day calling out everyone else who publicly doubted the squad as well. We’re guessing he’ll notice Kendrick’s latest tweets eventually and the fun will continue.

