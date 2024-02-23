Photo Credit: Bally Sports Midwest

While nearly everything went right for the St. Louis Blues during Thursday night’s game against the New York Islanders, a review of a disallowed goal was one exception. That review did give everyone in St. Louis’ Enterprise Center, as well as any fans watching on television, reason to laugh.

With just under 10 minutes remaining, the Blues appeared to build on their already substantial 4-0 lead. Defenseman Matthew Kessel fired a wrist shot from close to the blue line and initially looked as though he’d scored his first career NHL goal. But the puck was knocked into the net by St. Louis’ Alexey Toropchenko. The officials quickly conferenced and ruled that Toropchenko hit the puck in with a high stick and with that, the goal was disallowed. The call did, however, go to an official replay review.

It quickly became apparent that the call was correct. When the 6-foot-6 Toropchenko hit the puck, his stick was roughly at eye level, well above the crossbar. The review did not take long.

But when referee Garrett Rank came out to announce that the call would stand, he did so in style.

“You’re not going to like it, but the call on the ice was correct,” Rank said. “No goal.”

"You're not going to like it, but the call on the ice was correct. No goal." – NHL referee Garrett Rank ???pic.twitter.com/IQdZyE5JkS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 23, 2024

Generally speaking, the reaction to Rank’s announcement was positive. There was, however, a sense that it might not always be the best idea.

If an NFL official said this at an Eagles home game he's not getting out of the stadium alive. https://t.co/NUIVyqBRiw — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) February 23, 2024

As a public address announcer you have no idea how often I want to utilize this level of candor. https://t.co/3f3K0oypQA — Mike Watts (@MikeWattsOnAir) February 23, 2024

This is almost as good as “he’s giving him the business in the NFL..” https://t.co/aGD3BXr45K — Jim Brinson (@JimmyBRadio) February 23, 2024

Garrett Rank is my favorite sporting official. https://t.co/05zWR10Irx — Eric Edelstein | ⚾️? (@EricBallpark) February 23, 2024

This was not Rank’s first time making an unusual announcement. Rank was refereeing a game earlier this season between the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators. Late in the game, a scrum broke out that featured everyone on the ice getting involved and Rank saying, “Every player on the ice has a 10-minute misconduct.”

Even though he knew he was delivering bad news, we’re guessing he enjoyed Thursday’s announcement more.

[Photo Credit: Bally Sports Midwest]