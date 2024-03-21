Photo Credit: Winnipeg Jets on Twitter/X

The internet never forgets. And on Wednesday, the internet reminded anyone who might have forgotten about one of the greatest calls Mike Francesa ever received in the history of his long radio career.

The NHL’s Winnipeg Jets are two games into a five-game road trip. The trip started in Columbus on Sunday, March 17 and will finish in Washington on Sunday, March 24. Between those dates are three games in the greater New York area. Winnipeg beat the New York Rangers on Tuesday, will play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday and the New York Islanders on Saturday. On Tuesday, the Jets reached out to their namesakes, the NFL’s New York Jets, referencing a call Francesa received in 2015.

“Hey @nyjets , since we’re in town do you want to get together on Friday for dinner? cause we have the same name. It could be like the @Giants & @SFGiants picnic in Totowa,” the NHL’s Jets said on Twitter/X.

Hey @nyjets, since we’re in town do you want to get together on Friday for dinner? cause we have the same name. It could be like the @Giants & @SFGiants picnic in Totowa 😁 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 20, 2024

During a 2015 show, a caller referenced the NFL’s New York Giants and MLB’s San Francisco Giants. He then asked Francesa, “Has there ever been either a franchise-to-franchise or maybe even player-to-player get-together when San Francisco comes to New York? Like, do they ever say ‘Hi’ or, I don’t know, go out to dinner or something?”

After Francesa asked the caller what he was talking about, the caller restated his question. “Is there ever any interaction when the San Francisco Giants come to New York, or vice versa?”

When Francesa asked what the connection between the two franchises was, the caller responded that the San Francisco Giants “Used to be in New York. And they have the same name.”

Francesa then said, “That might be the weirdest question I got in a long time. And I think that’s an honest question. That might be the strangest question I’ve got in a really long time.”

Then he went to work.

“Yeah, as a matter of fact, they have the Giant picnic. They hold it over in Totowa, I think it is. And then they have the Giant relay race and the Giant raffle. And then they all get together for the Giant breakfast the next morning. And then they go their separate ways. That is true. That’s a July weekend every year. Then the Rangers in Texas and the New York Rangers have the same thing. They meet usually in Abilene and have that in August every year. [Henrik] Lundqvist is particularly close to Yu Darvish. As a matter of fact, there’s a kinship there between the two of them.”

The NFL Jets referenced Francesa’s speech in their response.

And then we’ll have the Jets relay race? And the Jets raffle? Then we’ll all get together for the Jets breakfast the next morning? https://t.co/CNQmwbJeHw — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 21, 2024

Not only does the internet never forget but it remains undefeated.

