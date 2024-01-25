Credit: TNT

Everyone knows you don’t mention the word “shutout” during a hockey game when one team is currently being shut out. That’s just common sense.

Not to Liam McHugh, however. The NHL on TNT studio host tempted the hockey gods on Wednesday night and the Carolina Hurricanes paid the price.

McHugh and the NHL on TNT crew were discussing the Canes’ matchup against the Boston Bruins during the second intermission. In their conversation about the game, which Carolina led 2-0, McHugh mentioned that they were currently amid a shutout of the Bruins and he got called out immediately by the analysts around him.

“What am I, some kind of goal wizard?” scoffed McHugh after being called out.

Apparently, he is, because very soon after the third period began, the Bruins scored, ending the shutout and completing the announcer jinx.

For his part, McHugh owned his new moniker.

shutout destroyed by the goal wizard https://t.co/YZ8atGRR0b — Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) January 25, 2024

And NHL fans were more than happy to play along, providing McHugh with visuals to match his wizarding ways.

In fact, the Bruins rode McHugh’s magic to two third-period goals but the Canes countered with one of their own and were able to hold Boston off for the 3-2 victory.

As always, remember, the announcer jinx is real.

[NHL on TNT, Liam McHugh]