A puck hit the Calgary Flames scoreboard.

Seattle Kraken fans are lucky to have two announcers capable of leading any national telecast in John Forslund on play-by-play and Eddie Olczyk as the color analyst. While the Kraken were in Calgary for a matchup with the Flames, the pair showed off their broadcasting chops as well as their sense of humor after a puck hit the Saddledome scoreboard.

The back-and-forth exchange lasted a full two minutes with Forslund and Olczyk going back and forth, especially as the game had to be delayed when confetti fell from the scoreboard after being hit by the puck.

John Forslund and Eddie Olczyk had way too much fun with a puck hitting the scoreboard in Calgary including Flames star Jonathan Huberdeau catching a stray and a hilariously outdated Ray Guy reference. (H/T @PeteBlackburn) pic.twitter.com/wCIkAcZk6k — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 5, 2024

Some of the highlights…

Olczyk chiding Forslund for not being more interested in the puck hitting the scoreboard as he sarcastically called it an “amazing moment.”

Between the benches analyst JT Brown complaining about the lights from the scoreboard bothering his eyes.

The pair making a note how serious it is that confetti was on the ice as it’s a hazard for players on skates.

Olczyk taking a brutal sideswipe at Flames star Jonathan Huberdeau for his lack of production in Calgary.

A perfunctory Cole Perfetti pun.

Olczyk comparing it to a punt hitting the scoreboard at “Jerry’s World” in Dallas at AT&T Stadium, but somehow naming Ray Guy as a contemporary NFL punter. Guy is a Hall of Famer who retired in 1986 whereas AT&T Stadium was built in 2009.

A shoutout to CFL punting legend Hank Ilesic, which in case you didn’t know there were CFL punting legends, now you know there are.

Broadcasters teasing each other, rivals catching strays, CFL punting lessons… if that isn’t the most entertaining and informative few minutes of a hockey telecast this season, then we don’t know what else could possibly qualify.