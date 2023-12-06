Photo credit: MSG

The Hughes brothers had a really cool moment with the three of them playing in the same game Tuesday night, and when asked about it, Luke Hughes had an epic response.

With the New Jersey Devils visiting the Vancouver Canucks this week, the Hughes became the ninth family to have at least three brothers share the ice together in an NHL game. Prior to the game, the three brothers came to center ice for a photo op. And during the first intermission, Devils studio host Erika Wachter Barns asked Luke Hughes about the emotions of the moment.

“Part of NHL history tonight as you take the ice alongside your brothers,” Wachter Barns noted. “Just take us through the emotions of the moment, pregame, when you all gathered there center ice, taking that photo.”

Hughes stared into the camera, seemingly confused for about 10 seconds before Wachter Barnes realized it probably wasn’t the question that left the Devils star looking perplexed.



“I’m thinking Luke might be having some trouble hearing me, we’ll give him a second,” Wachter Barnes continued before she decided to just concede the interview. “I’m gonna let Luke go.”

But wait! Is that Luke trying to chime in? It sounds like he finally has something to say regarding the epic moment of getting to share the ice with his brothers.

“What are we doing?” Hughes could be heard asking, prompting Wachter Barnes to pause in case the budding NHL star was finally able to take part in the interview. “What the f*** are we doing?”

Whoops. Never mind. Apparently, Hughes still couldn’t hear the question. And we can only assume he was unaware his mic was hot.

“Alright, Luke Hughes,” Wachter Barns said in closing, just in case the audience didn’t know where the f-bomb came from. “We’re having some technical difficulties.”

Technical difficulties can be frustrating for sure, but if Hughes heard the question, chances are the audience wasn’t going to get a more entertaining response than the one they got. Regardless, it was a great night for the Hughes family, perhaps made even more memorable by a hot mic f-bomb. The Devils ended up outlasting the Canucks 6-5, with the Hughes brothers compiling two goals and four assists in the game.

