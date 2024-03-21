The Dallas Stars are coming under fire for a tasteless postgame tweet sent after the team's win over the Arizona Coyotes. Photo Credit: Dallas Stars on Twitter/X Photo Credit: Dallas Stars on Twitter/X
On the ice, the Dallas Stars were victorious on Wednesday, defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-2, On social media, specifically Twitter/X, it’s a different story.

Following the game, the Stars tweeted about the victory. So far, so good, right? It would be. Except the tweet, at best, pushed the boundaries of good taste.

Those who wish to view the tweet, which has a sensitive image warning, can do so here. For anyone else, it’s a picture of what appears to be a dead fox in the middle of a road. In front of the fox is a pickup truck, which for some reason is straddling the two lanes. The caption reads, “Road killed.”

The Stars, or at least the team’s social media admins, were heavily criticized for not only the tweet, but putting a sensitive content warning on it instead of simply deleting it.

The Twitter accounts of the two teams sparred in the replies. The Coyotes responded, “Might have won the game, but took the ‘L’ on this one.”

Dallas fired back with, “At least we don’t get used to L’s.”

Arizona also posted a tweet with a screengrab of a Google search for jobs open in Dallas with the caption, “Getting flagged for sensitive content.”

