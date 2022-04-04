On Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that their new TV play by play broadcaster would be Chris Vosters, a 30-year old who has called games for various networks in recent years.

Chris Vosters will be the next voice of Blackhawks hockey! ? pic.twitter.com/nWupsfX8NH — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 3, 2022

Here’s the clip from Sunday’s broadcast, where Vosters was introduced.

Pat Foley introduces the new voice of the Chicago Blackhawks, @CJVosters! pic.twitter.com/NcjDD1j0fJ — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) April 4, 2022

Vosters replaces Chicago institution Pat Foley, who announced this summer that the 2021-22 season would be his final one behind the mic.

Per a feature from The Athletic, the team reached out to Vosters last August. He began to call games for the team when Foley had the day off, and his schedule continued increasing over the course of the season.

In that feature, Vosters said all the right things about his new job and the city of Chicago.

“It’s a tremendous honor to succeed Pat,” said Vosters, who grew up in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield, Wis., and moved to Chicago three years ago. “This is not any other job. It’s more than just the next stepping stone in my career. This is a really big deal for me and my family, and I’m really excited to be a part of the organization and really continue to plant roots in Chicago. I think it’s the best sports town in America. I’m just really flattered and excited and really eager to pour my heart and soul into this job and be the best person that I can be.”

The Blackhawks are also aiming to retain Eddie Olczyk as the team’s main on-air analyst, working alongside Vosters.