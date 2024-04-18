Todd Walsh says goodbye to the Arizona Coyotes.

On Wednesday night, the Arizona Coyotes said goodbye. The franchise is on the way to Salt Lake City after 28 years in the desert following their move as the original Winnipeg Jets in 1996. While the relocation has not yet been made official, it’s all but a guarantee.

Everyone in the building and at home who watched the Coyotes defeat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 in their final game of the season at Mullett Arena knew they were witnessing the toughest thing imaginable as a sports fan – the end of the journey. The great thing about being a sports fan is that they are always there for you, regardless of wins and losses, there’s always something to hold on to. Having that ripped away is something that no fanbase should have to suffer through.

Longtime Coyotes host Todd Walsh was tasked with speaking for the fanbase as he closed the night on the local Scripps Sports television broadcast. The beginning of the broadcast was emotional and then end of it was some of the most poignant moments on televised sports that you will ever see.

Walsh didn’t so much as pay tribute to brilliant on-ice moments in Arizona Coyotes history. He shared from the heart on what the presence of the team meant to him personally. In doing so he shared the magic of what it means to be truly connected to a local sports team and community.

Thank you, @ToddWalsh. Take five minutes and watch this. Promise it’s worth it.#Yotes pic.twitter.com/SVHuzPIbhK — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) April 18, 2024

The most powerful moments of Walsh’s goodbye is telling the stories of how the hockey community rallied around him when his parents died and were there to lift him up and come around him. Walsh ends with a famous hockey quote from Fred Shero, coach of the famous Broad Street Bullies, “Win today and we walk together forever.”

“The Coyotes as you know never won a Cup, but we went through a whole heck of a lot together,” Walsh said. “This is my message to you, Coyote fans who have been there since Day One, and it’s simply this… we walk together forever as Coyote fans. And that’s the story, really. That’s my chalkboard.”

Walsh started his relationship with the team while working at a local rock station that picked up games from the new franchise and was with the Coyotes every step of the way in Arizona. The Coyotes could be resurrected if a new arena comes together, but the chances of that happening are uncertain. So for now, Walsh’s tribute to professional hockey in the desert will resonate as an emotional goodbye.

[Hockey Daily 365 on X]