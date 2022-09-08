NFL ON FOX/SUPER BOWL LVII

FOX will broadcast Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale in February 2023. They will air mostly NFC games in 2022, and are scheduled for 10 national doubleheader weeks, including the first and final week of the season.

FOX will air six postseason games, the most by any network in 40 years. Postseason games include two wild card games, two divisionals, the NFC Championship, and the Super Bowl.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are the lead broadcasters for the NFL on FOX this season and will have the call for SB LVII. They will be joined by sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, as well as rules analyst Mike Pereira.

Fox will air two holiday games, on Thanksgiving (Giants-Cowboys) and Christmas Day (Packers-Dolphins).

The NFL on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

NFL on FOX Talent

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, & Tom Rinaldi

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, & Pam Oliver

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, & Kristina Pink

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, & Shannon Spake

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, & Laura Okmin

Chris Myers, Robert Smith, & Jennifer Hale

Additional talent: Megan Olivi (reporter)

Rules analysts: Mike Pereira, Dean Blandino

Studio Programming

FOX NFL Sunday, Noon: Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson (remote during non-DH Weeks), Howie Long, Michael Strahan; Sean Payton; NFL insider: Jay Glazer

FOX NFL Kickoff, Sunday 11 a.m: Charissa Thompson, Colin Cowherd, Michael Vick, Dave Wannstedt, Charles Woodson; Cooper Manning

FOX National Games, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Week 1: Packers-Vikings

Week 3: Packers-Buccaneers

Week 5: Cowboys-Rams

Week 7: Chiefs-49ers

Week 10: Cowboys-Packers

Week 12: Giants-Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

Week 12: Rams-Chiefs

Week 14: Buccaneers-49ers

Week 16: Eagles-Cowboys

Week 16: Packers-Dolphins (Christmas)

Week 17: Rams-Chargers

Jan 2023: NFC Wild Card Game (2)

Jan 2023: NFC Divisional Playoffs (2)

Jan 2023: NFC Championship

Feb 2023: Super Bowl LVII

NBC – SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

NBC will broadcast 24 NFL games, including 18 weekly broadcasts of Sunday Night Football. Additional games including the NFL Kickoff Classic, the Thanksgiving Classic in primetime, and three postseason games.

Mike Tirico is the new lead broadcaster for SNF joining Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark, who also joins the revamped broadcast team. Maria Taylor takes over as host of Football Night in America in Connecticut.

Telemundo Deportes will air the entire NBC package of games, including SNF and the postseason games on NBC Universo. Select games may be available on Telemundo.

NBC will air two holiday games, on Thanksgiving (Patriots-Vikings) and Christmas Day (Buccaneers-Cardinals).

The NFL flex scheduling policy for games moved to SNF will consist of no more than two games that can be flexed during Weeks 5-10. Afterwards, all non-protected games between Weeks 11-17 are eligible to be flexed. The Week 18 game is reserved for the contest with the most decisive playoff implications.

Sunday Night Football and other NFL events on NBC can be streamed on various platforms, including the NBC Sports app and Peacock. All Spanish language presentations can be seen on Telemundo Deportes, Universo, and all Telemundo streaming platforms.

Sunday Night Football NBC Talent

Sunday Night Football: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, & Melissa Stark; Rules analyst: Terry McAulay

Football Night in America, 7 p.m.: Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, Matthew Berry

Telemundo Deportes: Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantu

Sunday Night Football Final (SNF Postgame), Peacock: Kathryn Tappen, Chris Simms

Studio Programming

PFT Live, Peacock Weekdays 7 a.m.

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Peacock Weekdays 12 p.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame, Sunday Peacock 11 a.m: Matthew Berry, Michael Smith

NBC Sunday Night Football Schedule at 8:20 p.m.

Week 1: Bills-Rams (Kickoff Classic)

Week 1: Buccaneers-Cowboys

Week 2: Bears-Packers

Week 3: 49ers-Broncos

Week 4: Chiefs-Buccaneers

Week 5: Bengals-Ravens

Week 6: Cowboys-Eagles

Week 7: Steelers-Dolphins

Week 8: Packers-Bills

Week 9: Titans-Chiefs

Week 10: Chargers-49ers

Week 11: Bengals-Steelers

Week 12: Patriots-Vikings (Thanksgiving)

Week 12: Packers-Eagles

Week 13: Colts-Cowboys

Week 14: Chiefs-Broncos

Week 15: Patriots-Raiders

Week 16: Buccaneers-Cardinals (Christmas)

Week 17: Rams-Chargers

Week 18: TBA

Jan 2022: NFL Wild Card Games (2)

Jan 2022: NFL Divisional Playoff

NFL ON CBS

CBS will broadcast mostly AFC games in 2022, as well as some marquee NFC games, specifically on national broadcasts. They are scheduled for 10 doubleheader weeks, including the first and final weeks of the season.

CBS will air three postseason games, including the AFC Championship.

CBS will air two holiday games on Thanksgiving (Bills-Lions) and Christmas Day (Broncos-Rams).

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson return as the lead broadcast team for CBS.

The NFL on CBS can be streamed on CBS Sports and Paramount+.

NFL on CBS Talent

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, & Tracy Wolfson

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, & Evan Washburn

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, & Melanie Collins

Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, & AJ Ross

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber

Additional Talent – Beth Mowins (play by play announcer); Amanda Renner, Aditi Kinkhabwala, Michael Grady (Reporters)

Rules Analyst – Gene Steratore

Studio Programming

The NFL TODAY, Noon: James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms; Insider: Jonathan Jones

TOPS, CBS Sports Network 10 a.m: Adam Schein, Amy Trask, Brock Vereen, Thomas Davis, Kyle Long; Reporter: Aditi Kinkhabwala; Fantasy: Jeff Ratcliffe, Keith Irizarry

Additional CBS/Viacom Programming

NFL Monday QB, CBS Sports Network Monday 6 p.m.

Inside the NFL, Paramount+ Tuesday Nights (Streaming)

CBS National Games, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Week 2: Bengals-Cowboys

Week 4: Patriots-Packers

Week 6: Bills-Chiefs

Week 9: Rams-Buccaneers

Week 12: Bills-Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Chiefs-Bengals

Week 15: Bengals-Buccaneers

Week 16: Broncos-Rams (Christmas)

Week 17: Vikings-Packers

Jan 2022: AFC Wild Card Game

Jan 2022: AFC Divisional Playoffs

Jan 2022: AFC Championship

ESPN – MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

ESPN has reinvented their NFL coverage by signing Hall of Famers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as the new Monday Night Football broadcast team. They will be joined by long time field reporter Lisa Salters. Steve Levy and Louis Riddick return as the backup team working select games. Dan Orlovsky (analyst) and Laura Rutledge (field reporter) will join this crew.

ESPN will air 22 games in 2022, including 18 Monday Night Football broadcasts through Week 17, a Week 18 Doubleheader (games TBD), an NFL Wild Card game, and the Pro Bowl. They will also air the international broadcast of Super Bowl LVII in Australia and New Zealand.

ESPN and ABC will simulcast a select number of games during the season. Additionally, they will air separate MNF games during Week 2 (Titans-Bills on ESPN, Vikings-Eagles on ABC).

ESPN will air two international games, with Week 8’s game in London (Broncos-Jaguars) streaming exclusively on ESPN+. Week 11’s MNF game (49ers-Cardinals) will be in Mexico.

The ManningCast will return on select dates, airing simultaneously during MNF. The show will return hosts Peyton and Eli Manning, along with special guests and airs on ESPN2.

ESPN Radio broadcasts Sunday afternoon games throughout the season.

ESPN’s broadcast of the NFL and Monday Night Football will be streamed on all ESPN platforms, with select games available on ESPN+.

Monday Night Football ESPN Talent

Monday Night Football: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Lisa Salters; Rules analyst: John Parry

Second Team: Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick & Laura Rutledge

ManningCast on ESPN2: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning; weekly guests

ESPN Deportes: Pablo Viruega, Eduardo Valera, & John Sutcliffe

Additional ESPN NFL Talent

Sunday NFL Countdown: Samantha Ponder, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan; Insiders: Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter Reporters: Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberley A. Martin, Sal Paolantonio, Dianna Russini, Ed Werder

Monday Night Countdown: Suzy Kolber, Robert Griffin III, Booger McFarland, Steve Young; Larry Fitzgerald (select dates); Insider: Adam Schefter; Contributor: Michelle Beisner-Buck

NFL Primetime: Chris Berman, Booger McFarland

NFL Matchup: Sal Paolantonio, Darius Butler, Greg Cosell

Additional NFL on ESPN Programming

Sunday

Sunday NFL Countdown, ESPN 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now, ESPN2 11 a.m.

NFL Primetime, ESPN+ 7 p.m.

Monday

Monday Night Countdown, ESPN 6 p.m.

Monday Night Football, ESPN 8:15 p.m. (simulcasts on ABC on select dates)

MNF ManningCast, ESPN2 8:15 p.m. (select dates)

Weekdays/Weekends

NFL Live, Weekdays 4 p.m.; ESPN2 5 p.m.

NFL Rewind, Monday 3 p.m.

NFL Matchup, ESPN+

NFL Primetime, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.

ESPN Monday Night Football Schedule, 8:15 p.m.

Week 1: Broncos-Seahawks*^

Week 2: Bills-Titans (ESPN 7:15)

Week 2: Eagles-Vikings (ABC 8:30)

Week 3: Cowboys-Giants*^

Week 4: Rams-49ers^

Week 5: Raiders-Chiefs

Week 6: Broncos-Chargers

Week 7: Bears-Patriots^

Week 8: Broncos-Jaguars (at UK, ESPN+)

Week 8: Bengals-Browns^

Week 9: Ravens-Saints*

Week 10: Commanders-Eagles

Week 11: 49ers-Cardinals (at Mexico)

Week 12: Steelers-Colts

Week 13: Saints-Buccaneers^

Week 14: Patriots-Cardinals^

Week 15: Rams-Packers *^

Week 16: Chargers-Colts

Week 17: Bills-Bengals *

Week 18: Saturday Doubleheader TBA*

Jan 2023: NFL Wild Card Game*^

Feb 2023: Pro Bowl at Las Vegas

*Simulcast on ABC

^ManningCast on ESPN2

PRIME VIDEO

Amazon’s Prime Video will be the new home of Thursday Night Football with 15 games exclusively on the streaming platform. TNF on Prime Video will debut on Week 2 (Chargers-Chiefs) and will air almost weekly.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstriet will be the lead broadcast team for TNF, with Kaylee Hartung joining as field reporter. Charissa Thompson anchors Prime’s pregame show with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, and recently retired All-Pros Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Thursday Night Football Amazon Prime Talent

Game commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit & Kaylee Hartung; Rules analyst: Terry McAulay

Prime studio: Charissa Thompson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman; Andrew Whitworth; Taylor Rooks, Michael Smith

Alternate Streaming Broadcasts

Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm (select games)

Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantu, & Mayra Gomez (Spanish language)

Dude Perfect (select games)

Amazon Thursday Night Football Schedule, Thursday 8:15 p.m.

Week 2: Chargers-Chiefs

Week 3: Steelers-Browns

Week 4: Dolphins-Bengals

Week 5: Colts-Broncos

Week 6: Commanders-Bears

Week 7: Saints-Cardinals

Week 8: Ravens-Buccaneers

Week 9: Eagles-Texans

Week 10: Falcons-Panthers

Week 11: Titans-Packers

Week 13: Bills-Patriots

Week 14: Raiders-Rams

Week 15: 49ers-Seahawks

Week 16: Jaguars-Jets

Week 17: Cowboys-Titans

NFL NETWORK

NFL Network produces daily programming including news, previews, and recaps about everything related to the NFL.

NFL GameDay is the network’s collection of studio shows highlighting all Sunday games throughout the NFL season. NFL GameDay Morning is the flagship pregame show on Sunday mornings, hosted by Rich Eisen along with Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, and Kurt Warner.

NFL Network will broadcast seven exclusive games, including three international games, two in England, and the first NFL regular season game in Germany. In December, they will air a Saturday tripleheader during Week 15, and a Holiday special on Christmas Eve (Raiders-Steelers), the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

NFL Network Games Schedule

Week 4: Vikings-Saints in U.K.

Week 5: Giants-Packers in U.K.

Week 10: Seahawks-Buccaneers in Munich

Week 15: Tripleheader TBD (1, 4:30, & 8:15 p.m.)

Week 16: Raiders-Steelers (Christmas Eve)

NFL Network Talent

NFL GameDay Morning: Rich Eisen, Michael Irving, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner; Insider: Ian Rappaport; Analytics: Cynthia Freland

NFL GameDay Highlights & Final: Chris Rose

NFL Total Access: MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Willie McGinest, James Jones, David Carr, Maurice Jones-Drew, Shaun O’Hara, DeAngelo Hall, Michael Robinson, LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner

Good Morning Football: Kyle Brandt, Peter Schrager, Jamie Erdahl, Jason McCourty

NFL Network Sunday GameDay Programming

NFL GameDay Morning, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Live, 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final, 11:30 p.m.

Additional NFL Network Programming

Good Morning Football, Weekdays 7 a.m., & 10 a.m.

NFL Now, Weekdays 1 p.m. & 2 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live, Weekdays 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access, Weekdays 7 p.m.

A Football Life, Friday 9 & 10 p.m.

Additional NFL Sunday Platforms

NFL+: The NFL’s exclusive streaming subscription app offers access to live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on TV and audio on all mobile devices. In addition, it provides select NFL Network shows, NFL Films archives, and other resources.

NFL Sunday Ticket, Sunday*: DirecTV & Streaming

NFL RedZone, Sunday*: Cable/Dish & Streaming

*until 8 p.m. or the conclusion of all Sunday games.

NFL NATIONAL RADIO

Westwood One

Westwood One is the exclusive radio broadcaster for all NFL prime time, holiday games, and the entire NFL Postseason including Super Bowl LVII.

Westwood One Broadcast Team

Monday Night Football: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner; Studio: Rich Eisen (MNF only); Scott Graham

Thursday Night Football: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli; Kevin Kugler, Jason McCourty

Sunday Night Football: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic

Entravision

Entravision is the exclusive Spanish language radio broadcast for most national games, including all Sunday and Monday night games, and the entire NFL Postseason. All games are called by Ricardo Celis and Tony Nuñez.

Sports USA

Sports USA broadcasts Sunday afternoon doubleheaders throughout the regular season.

Early Sports USA Broadcast Schedule

Week 1: Bengals at Steelers; Raiders at Chargers

Week 2: Buccaneers at Saints; Seahawks at 49ers

Week 3: Raiders at Titans; Rams at Cardinals

Week 4: Bills at Ravens; Patriots at Packers

Compass Media

Compass Media broadcasts Sunday afternoon games throughout the regular season. They also air national broadcasts of the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Early Compass Media Broadcast Schedule

Week 1: 49ers at Bears; Chiefs at Cardinals

Week 2: Dolphins at Ravens

Week 3: Chiefs at Colts; Packers at Buccaneers

Thanks as always to Sammy for putting together this primer for us!