Willie McGinest remains on suspension from the NFL Network after being arrested and charged with felony assault in December.

McGinest has been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with two felonies. If convicted, the longtime NFL linebacker could face significant jail time.

“The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed the charges this week … hitting the New England Patriots legend with one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury,” TMZ reported on Tuesday. “Each charge carries up to four years in prison.”

“McGinest’s arraignment in the case has been set for April,” the TMZ report added.

Video of the incident, which took place on Dec. 9 at Delilah, a restaurant in West Hollywood, shows McGinest confronting a man who was sitting in a booth. As the man stood up, McGinest punched him. Then, McGinest and at least two other men continued the attack. McGinest later shared a story on Instagram, saying, “Things aren’t always how they seem at first glance. The Truth will prevail.”

McGinest played in the NFL from 1994-2008, spending most of his time with the New England Patriots, with whom he won three Super Bowls. Since retiring as a player, McGinest has worked as an analyst for networks including ESPN, Fox and the NFL Network.

