Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to conspiracy theories, which might make him a perfect match for the New York Jets.

If the Jets acquire Rodgers, they’re not just getting a quarterback who is a future Hall of Famer. They’re getting a personality capable of burying one of the wildest conspiracy theories in sports history, according to a WFAN caller. Recently on WFAN’s morning show hosted by Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti, a caller shared his belief that Rodgers’ spiritual retreats have prepared him to face the devil.

WFAN caller has unique take on why Aaron Rodgers is a perfect fit with the Jets pic.twitter.com/0M4kNrKJaW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 13, 2023



“The conspiracy theory that I’m going to talk about today is the fact that Aaron Rodgers needs to be our quarterback, psychedelics or not,” Rich in Fishkill declared on WFAN. “The conspiracy theory that he needs to spell is that…I feel Joe Namath, I am not a Joe Namath sympathizer, but that man sold his soul to the devil back in 1969 and that is the reason that the Jets have been a horrible football team for the last 54 years.”

Namath sold his soul to the devil and Aaron Rodgers is the only one who can fix it. This is not a new conspiracy. Among some of the ridiculous sports curses and conspiracies that superstitious fans buy into is the belief that Namath cut a deal with the devil before Super Bowl III, which is why the Jets quarterback was so confident in his famous “guarantee.”

“Now personally, with the psychedelic part of it,” the caller continued to Boomer and Gio. “I think that Aaron Rodgers…is finding out how to combat the devil when he comes face to face with him once he walks into MetLife Stadium.”

In a week where WFAN encountered some ignorant callers who were misogynistic and had ancient takes about mental illness, Rich in Fishkill did his best to prove there’s still value in sports radio stations taking calls from the audience.

Forget about having to go up against the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots defenses twice a year. If the Jets do ultimately acquire Rodgers, the brash New York media needs to touch on the questions Green Bay failed to broach during his career with the Packers and ask the 39-year-old quarterback to address his comfort level in facing the devil.

