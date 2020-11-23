The Minnesota Vikings fell to 4-5 on the season with a 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (now 3-7) Sunday, but their final offensive play had players, broadcasters and fans all thinking there was some hope for longer than there actually was thanks to receiver Adam Thielen’s lost shoe (which was gold) being confused for a penalty flag. That happened on the Fox broadcast and both teams’ radio broadcasts, and the Vikings’ sideline got in on it too, which probably led to some of the confusion. Here’s some of the tweets about it:

A play that sums up the Vikings' year: 4th down, sideline sees something yellow after an incompletion and think it's a flag that extends the drive. Instead, it's Adam Thielen's shoe #drink — Sean ♠️ (@Seanismoney) November 23, 2020

"There is a flag!" "Or is it a shoe? It's Thielen's shoe." ?? pic.twitter.com/i1NYx4jchY — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 23, 2020

The game ends with PA and Bercich spending a minute talking about a holding call against the #Cowboys cause they thought Thielen's shoe was a flag. #vikings — Dan Zinski (@Dan_Zinski) November 23, 2020

Adam Thielen's yellow shoe faked out #Cowboys Radio Network play-by-play into thinking there was a flag on that failed fourth-and-6 by the #Vikings. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 23, 2020

“Is that a flag or a shoe?” – the 2020 Minnesota Vikings. — jennifer (@themissjenn) November 23, 2020

That’s quite the occurrence, and quite the way to lose. This came on a fourth-and-six deep pass to the one-shoed Thielen (who had made several impressive plays earlier in the night, including a one-handed grab), which fell incomplete. And with that yellow material on the ground being a shoe rather than a flag, it meant the Cowboys took over with 1:18 left and were able to kneel out the clock.

