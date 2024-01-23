Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) takes the field prior to a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Both The Miami Herald and The South Florida Sun Sentinel have reported that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s lawyer filed a divorce petition in Broward County court on Monday. Both publications cite court records, stating that Hill’s Fort-Lauderdale-based family law attorney, in fact, did what they are reporting.

And yet, despite it being public record, Hill has gone on the record to say that this is false. On Tuesday, he posted on social media to clarify that he was not planning to divorce his wife, Keeta Vaccaro. Keeta is the sister of former NFL player Kenny Vaccaro, who played for the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans.

“Boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put in the air!!! We are happily married and gone stay that way,” Hill wrote.

boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way https://t.co/5bhrYgILC1 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 23, 2024

I get on Twitter and see bs ? — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 23, 2024

The Herald acknowledged Hill’s tweets in an update, but did not change their claim his lawyer had filed for divorce:

UPDATE: In a post on X, Tyreek Hill on Tuesday disputed filing for divorce. Responding to a post about the petition for divorce, Hill wrote: “boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way.” https://t.co/liT8O8Tsph https://t.co/xqgHLPYET3 — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) January 23, 2024

Hill and Vaccaro were legally married on Nov. 8 in Texas during the Miami Dolphins’ bye week. So, news of a petition for divorce would certainly create headlines, especially when presented with the fact that it was a public record.

Awful Announcing did a public records search and was able to find what’s been reported by both South Florida-based outlets with relative ease on BrowardClerk.org.

So while court records show a divorce petition filed by Hill’s lawyer, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver claims it’s a mistake and insists he’s committed to his marriage. Whether a misunderstanding or something more, this episode has thrown Hill’s personal life into the spotlight.

The discrepancy between public records and Hill’s statement leaves the true status of their marriage shrouded in uncertainty. Only time will tell if this is a simple error or a sign of trouble ahead for the young couple.

