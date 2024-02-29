Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Much has been made over the years about the physical transformation of Tom Brady. When he broke into the NFL after his playing days at the University of Michigan as a sixth round draft pick, he was already rocking a pretty ordinary dad bod.

However, as his career evolved and Brady racked up championship after championship, he became the picture of a finely tuned athlete. Of course, that transformation came with years of work off the field including his notable TB12 branded diet program.

But even as he retired and is finally moving into broadcasting this year with Fox Sports, Brady isn’t letting himself go. If anything, it’s the opposite. He’s lost even more weight from his playing days and seemingly gotten in better shape.

Just how dramatic has Brady’s journey been? The future Hall of Famer released a video along with his wellness brand No Bull that showed him running a 5.18 40 yard dash time. That indeed was faster than his pre-draft NFL combine time of 5.28 seconds. That old number happens to be one of the slowest QB times ever ran at the combine, although it didn’t affect Brady’s career all that much.

24 years later, redemption is spelled T O M ? @nobull pic.twitter.com/6BoruftAd9 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 29, 2024

The NFL even shared an overlay that indeed showed a 46 year old Tom Brady running a faster 40 yard dash time than he did at the NFL combine when he was 22 years old and the results are conclusive.

46-year old @TomBrady ran a faster 40-yard dash than he did at the combine over 20 years ago ? (via @nobull) pic.twitter.com/QP1lda50gG — NFL (@NFL) February 29, 2024

While it won’t have much of an impact on his future broadcasting career at Fox, it may cause various NFL executives and general managers to inquire about whether or not Brady really is committed to his next career given he’s in such good shape.

In case you are wondering, Greg Olsen ran a 4.73 40 yard dash time at the combine.

[NFL, No Bull]