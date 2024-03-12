Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Barber), Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK (Barkley)

Tiki Barber and Saquon Barkley — now a pair of former New York Giants running backs, engaged in a war of words on Monday.

Barkley is leaving the Giants but not the NFC East, signing a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Barber, who previously said that Barkley even considering joining the Eagles “is insulting to his Giant history and legacy,” did not handle the news of the signing well.

“He’s dead to us now,” a chuckling Barber said on his afternoon WFAN show, Evan & Tiki. With further prodding from co-host Evan Roberts, Barber continued. “He’s dead to us. You’re dead to us, Saquon. Good luck. You’re dead to me.”

And while Barber’s comments were made while chuckling and smiling, Barkley didn’t consider them all that funny.

Barkley issued a pair of tweets directed at Barber on Monday evening.

“@TikiBarber lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team.. I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs,” he said in the first tweet.

He continued.

“@TikiBarber you been a hater since I got to New York … and all the “Dead to me” talk don’t smile in my face when you see me.”

Barkley also retweeted Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, who reported that “The Giants never made an offer to retain Barkley, per multiple sources.” Though, to be fair, Barber’s original comments weren’t about Barkley leaving the Giants but specifically joining the Eagles.

Barkley is only 27, so he has a lot of time left in his career. Hopefully, for both his and Barber’s sake, the two will mend fences before appearing at any Giants alumni days together. Though, if they can’t, this feud is certainly entertaining.

