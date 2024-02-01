It seems like just yesterday when Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was a head coach on the rise with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reid’s time in Philadelphia, lasting from 1999-2012, saw tremendous success for the team. He took the Eagles to the playoffs eight straight times, including four consecutive NFC Championship appearances (2001-04). The Eagles went 1-3 in those four NFC Championships, but the last one saw the team make it to Super Bowl XXXIX, where they fell 24-21 to the New England Patriots, coincidentally the last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls, something Reid’s Chiefs will look to do this season.

Reid became even more successful once he left the Eagles for the Chiefs. Kansas City will make their fourth Super Bowl appearance under Reid when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. They’ve already won two (LIV, LVII) and fell short in LV against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With all of that in mind, does the 65-year-old Reid have anything left to prove if Kansas City can repeat as champions?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has speculated that Reid could perhaps retire and the Chiefs could hire former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who many expected to land somewhere this offseason and so far has not. It’s worth noting that Schefter seemed to be speculating instead of reporting, but it’s an interesting thought nonetheless.

Wednesday on The Greg Hill Show on 93.7 WEEI Boston, ESPN’s Sean McDonough, who was in Baltimore this past weekend to watch the Chiefs defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, also weighed in on Reid’s potential retirement.

“There was some talk about (the rumors), not a lot,” McDonough said. “It certainly didn’t come across as imminent, but where there’s smoke, there’s fire, too. I trust Adam Schefter. It wouldn’t surprise me if Andy is considering it; I mean, he’s definitely toward the end of his career. I kinda believe in going out on top, so if he were to win and he was pondering it, I wonder if it might compel him to be more likely to retire and go out with a Super Bowl championship.

“Whether Bill winds up there or not, wow, that would be a lot. I would guess that would not happen, but Schefty’s plugged in, that’s for sure. So, who knows.”

[Audacy]