A Festivus for the rest of us! Except for Charissa Thompson, Andrew Whitworth, Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman.

Even though the outcome wasn’t all that thrilling in the Thursday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, there were enough storylines to keep Al Michaels entertained. But there may be no more surprising storyline than the Prime Video postgame crew appearing absolutely mystified at Fitzpatrick saying “Festivus.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick mentioned Festivus and NOBODY on the TNF panel knew what he was talking about. I’m adding this to my list of grievances. pic.twitter.com/ktMBZ9awc5 — Coach Duggs (@CoachDuggs) November 17, 2023



“It turns into like, Festivus, the airing of grievances. Where you’re just there, you don’t like people,” Fitzpatrick said before slowly realizing that his colleagues were stumped by the reference.

Even if you’re not a Seinfeld fan, someone on that panel has to know what Fitzpatrick was referring to. Festivus is probably the most overused and worn-out Seinfeld reference, and it comes from a largely average episode of the sitcom. You don’t have to be a diehard to tweet “Happy Festivus!” every Dec. 23 as your lone Seinfeld reference of the year.

Alas, Thompson, Whitlock, Gonzalez and Sherman made it clear they had no idea what Fitzpatrick was referring to when he broached the holiday.

“It’s Seinfeld!” Fitzpatrick said after hearing Sherman repeat, ‘Festivus’ with uncertainty in his voice. “You don’t know…NOBODY knows Festivus at the desk?”

“I thought you meant party or something. Like a party. Festival, Festivus,” Gonzalez claimed while drawing support from Thompson.

It’s one thing if Fitzpatrick was still the old man in the locker room, speaking to a bunch of younger teammates. But the ages on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football postgame show ranged from 35 to 47 years old. And none of them ever heard of Festivus? Someone had to be making that up.

