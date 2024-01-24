It’s one of the greatest mysteries for NFL fans. When a play gets sent to the replay booth for review, what are the officials looking at? What are they discussing?

Fox NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino says he could see the NFL taking all the uncertainty and secrecy out of those reviews, by letting fans listen in on the discussions.

Blandino appeared this week on the 33rd Team podcast, and host Ari Meirov pointed out that the XFL has used mics in the replay booth.

“We were able to hear the conversation … and even if you don’t agree with it, you understand a little better,” Meirov said. “Is that something that could possibly happen in the NFL?”

“I think it could,” Blandino said. “They’ve been hesitant to do that. In the XFL there are less games, there is a smaller sample size. But again, that’s exactly what you just said. You may not always agree with it, but you’re not walking away from that situation going, ‘Well, I don’t know why.’

“I think it eliminates any of, you know we have these crazy conspiracy theories, we have all these other things. But when you break it down and get to listen to what the officials or replay are talking about, you kind of get a sense, “Well that makes sense … and you can have a better understanding.”

The NFL and XFL’s partnership tested rules innovations. That league has now merged with the USFL to create the United Football League.

Blandino notes the XFL’s mic’d replay booths gave fans more “appreciation” for officials.

“Our experience with the spring leagues has been the narrative has changed around officiating,” Blandino said. “The narrative is usually always negative. Our experience in the XFL was positive. … Fans walked away with a better understanding and I think a better appreciation for officiating …”

[Ari Meirov; Photo Credit: 33rd Team]