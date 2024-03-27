Oct 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis and part-owner Tom Brady talk before the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty during game one of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is still not part of the Las Vegas Raiders ownership group, almost a year after reports first surfaced he wanted to buy a minority share in the team.

Brady’s ownership requires the approval of three-quarters of NFL team owners, and as with other issues involving an ownership vote, the process can take time. At the NFL Annual League Meetings Tuesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the perception that Brady’s approval has been delayed.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a delay,” Goodell said (via Aaron Wilson, KPRC in Houston). “We go through a very thorough process on all initial transfers, so we’re just going through that process. We’ve been in touch with their side and the Raiders. I think it’s making progress.”

Brady’s new role as Fox Sports’ lead NFL color analyst has no bearing on his approval, but other issues have crept up. Pro Football Talk reported in February that some NFL owners were concerned “about the sweetheart deal Brady was getting” for an ownership stake in the team. That issue has been addressed.

There were also concerns about Brady’s highly visible role with BetMGM, including a Super Bowl commercial. He will be required to stop making promotional appearances for the company, but can still maintain a minority share in the company.

Brady and his partners are expected to buy roughly a 10% share in the Raiders. Forbes valued the team at $6.2 billion in its most recent NFL team valuations from August 2023.

