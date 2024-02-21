Credit: BetMGM on YouTube

Despite hanging up his cleats, Tom Brady remains relentlessly energized by his next football life. He’s amidst tackling several challenges, including leading Fox Sports’ commentary alongside Kevin Burkhardt and seeking, with approval still pending, a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Pro Football Talk, the transaction that would see Brady own a minority stake in an NFL franchise is in flux “due in large part to concerns about the sweetheart deal Brady was getting.”

Before the NFL decides on his Raiders ownership, Brady is able to enjoy activities like gambling and related promotions, currently visible in his partnership with BetMGM.

Brady was recently in a Super Bowl commercial with the brand:

However, upon gaining ownership approval, NFL rules would require him to sever these ties.

“NFL personnel are prohibited from engaging in, using or permitting the use of one’s name or images in connection with activities or materials that depict, advertise, market or promote any form of gambling, including sports betting,” the league said in an email to PFT.

For now, Brady can have his cake and eat it too.

At the same time, as PFT mentions, owning a stake in the Raiders won’t completely restrict the Fox Sports analyst’s involvement in sports betting. As an NFL owner, he’ll be allowed to hold a minority stake (up to 5%) in a sportsbook company like BetMGM.

After taking a year off, Brady’s post-playing career is shaping up to be just as dynamic as his playing days, with ventures in broadcasting, potentially team ownership and even navigating the complexities of the NFL’s gambling regulations

