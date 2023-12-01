Photo credit: Prime Video

History was made during this week’s Thursday Night Football broadcast, when Ryan Fitzpatrick had Richard Sherman at a loss for words.

As much as Sherman might try to be an unbiased analyst on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football studio show, this week was particularly tough with the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys facing off. Sherman played most of his Hall of Fame NFL career with the Seahawks, so expectedly, the retired cornerback was rooting for Seattle. And at halftime, he was fired up.

Richard Sherman was oddly hyped about a Seattle defense that gave up 20 first half points last night pic.twitter.com/SsRdCEItz1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2023

“They’re getting pressure,” Sherman said as he fawned over Seattle’s defense. “This offensive line hasn’t given up a sack in three weeks, they gave up two in the first half. They’re giving up points. I told people, when they play against a team that’s plus .500, they struggle.”

What a half by Seattle! They had Prescott under duress, the Cowboys offense was giving up points and struggling as they always do against a winning team. If you didn’t watch the first two quarters and only listened to Sherman’s halftime analysis, you might assume Seattle was blowing Dallas out.

Thankfully, Seattle and Dallas are two of the few teams Fitzpatrick never played for during his NFL career, so the retired quarterback was able to add some unbiased balance to the analysis.

“I know you’re excited,” Fitzpatrick interjected. “But Dallas still hasn’t punted.”

Did Sherman think no one was going to notice? The three-time All-Pro seemed stunned by Fitzpatrick spitting facts. And maybe for the first time ever, Sherman was at a loss for words as he stammered before opting to forgo a response.

Despite the defensive prowess that Sherman was boasting about, Dallas had four drives in the first half and scored on each of them. Two touchdowns, two field goals and they were trailing Seattle by just one point, 21-20. The Cowboys ended up winning 41-35. Not exactly a defensive effort to brag about if you’re Seattle, unless you’re watching through Sherman’s eyes.

[Thursday Night Football]