Tuesday’s edition of Undisputed on FS1 featured a rather uncomfortable segment that featured some personal back-and-forth attacks from Richard Sherman and Skip Bayless.

The two were discussing the injury suffered by Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis in their matchup on Saturday against North Alabama.

The injury came from a “hip-drop tackle”, a controversial tackling method that has led to many injuries already in both the NFL and college football this year.

Bayless began to talk about the matter but was quickly interrupted by Sherman trying to chime in. This led to Bayless harshly asking for Sherman to let him continue.

“Let me finish Richard (Sherman),” Bayless said. “I am speaking, thank you.”

Sherman then continued on, saying that his counterpart was not “speaking from experience”.

“I’ll let you speak, but you are not speaking from experience. So stop raising your voice at me.”

Bayless yet again asked for Sherman to allow for him to speak.

“Are you going to let me speak or not?”

Sherman again cut him off, further stating that Bayless has no experience on this topic.

“Well, you are speaking on something you have no experience doing. So I mean what point can you really make.”

Bayless offered a rebuttal by stating his experience covering the sport.

“I’ve been covering the game longer than you have been alive.”

The whole interaction can be seen in a video shared on Twitter by UFM TV.

It shouldn’t come as all that much of a surprise that Sherman and Bayless are already at odds as co-hosts. The two are perhaps most famous for a clip on ESPN’s First Take where Sherman proclaimed that he is “better at life” than Bayless.

Regardless, it is still concerning that these two are throwing these types of insults around at each other this soon into their partnership on the show. Especially because this very much seems like the way the show was running towards the end of Shannon Sharpe’s tenure on Undisputed. 

