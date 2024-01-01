Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) prepares to pass the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has put together one of the best seasons of his career en route to the Ravens capturing the AFC’s top overall seed for the first time since 2019, when Jackson won NFL MVP.

Jackson has passed for a career-high 3,678 yards to go with 24 passing touchdowns and has added 821 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Earlier this week, Monse Bolaños of Fox Sports Radio criticized Jackson for not being “quarterbacky” enough and said San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey should be MVP instead. A quote that is, at best, misinformed and at worst, yet another criticism of black quarterbacks in the NFL.

In Sunday’s 56-19 thrashing of the Miami Dolphins, Jackson had one of the best games of his career, going 18-for-21 for 321 passing yards and five touchdowns, putting up a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating for the third time in his career, joining Kurt Warner, Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to record a perfect rating three or more times.

After the game, the Ravens sent a clear message on X, posting a graphic of Jackson’s stats with the caption, “quarterbacky.”

With Baltimore already clinching the AFC’s top seed, Jackson’s season is likely over as he is expected to sit out next week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

[Baltimore Ravens]