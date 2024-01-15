NFL Divisional Round Playoff schedule with variables to be determined on Monday. Photo Credit: NBC

With Wild Card Weekend nearly over, the NFL, its broadcast partners, teams and fans now have some clarity as to what the Divisional Round schedule will look like.

But there are some variables.

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, was pushed back to Monday due to potentially dangerous weather in and around Buffalo. In the case of a 4 vs. 5 game (like the NFC’s Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday), it’s at least known who the winning team will play once the conference’s other two Wild Card games are decided. But with a 2 vs. 7 game, like Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo, that remains in flux.

So, here is what we know.

The Houston Texans will be on the road for the first game of the weekend on Saturday night. That game will be followed by the Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers. Sunday’s first game will be hosted by the Detroit Lions while the winner of Monday’s game between the Steelers and Bills will play on Sunday night.

Below are the two possible Divisional Round schedules.

All times are Eastern.

Scenario 1: If the Bills win on Monday

Saturday. Jan. 20

4:30 p.m. on ESPN/ABC: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens 8:15 p.m. on Fox: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday. Jan. 21

2 p.m. on NBC: Philadelphia Eagles or Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles or Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 6:30 p.m. on CBS: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Scenario 2: If the Steelers win on Monday

Saturday. Jan. 20

4:30 p.m. on ESPN/ABC: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 p.m. on Fox: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday. Jan. 21

3 p.m. on NBC: Philadelphia Eagles or Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles or Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 6:30 p.m. on CBS: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

The schedule was released following the Lions win over the Rams on Sunday night. NBC’s graphic listed the pregame start for its game for the others.

[Photo Credit: NBC]