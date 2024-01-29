Credit: NFL Network

If you were a betting person, you would be wise to keep an eye on who Peter Schrager predicts will play in next season’s Super Bowl. He’s basically a ringer at this point.

Schrager came into this NFL season having correctly predicted the winner of the Super Bowl before each of the previous four seasons. As for the 2023-2024 NFL season, the “Good Morning Football” analyst said in early September that he expected the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII by a score of 34-28.

For the last four years, I’ve correctly picked the Super Bowl champion before the season started Chiefs.

Bucs.

Rams.

Chiefs. Here is my Super Bowl pick for this year. pic.twitter.com/3vKM215C3b — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) September 7, 2023

That scenario remains in play after the Chiefs upended the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship and the 49ers pulled off an epic comeback against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship.

“It’ll be 49ers vs. Chiefs in Vegas,” Schrager said in September. “The winner, with the exact score being 34-28, and with second-year cornerback Trent McDuffie returning a pick-six late in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs will yet again be your Super Bowl champion.”

Schrager also correctly predicted that the Chiefs would win Super Bowl LIV, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would win Super Bowl LV, the Los Angeles Rams would take it home in Super Bowl LVI, and the Chiefs would win once more in Super Bowl LVII.

Schrager told Awful Announcing last week that he simply couldn’t pick against Kansas City given their track record and personnel.

“I cannot pick against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid and Travis Kelce and Brett Veach and Steve Spagnuolo and Chris Jones, and you name any player or person involved with this team during this long, incredible ride,” he said. “I can’t, in good faith, stand up here again with you, the audience, and pick against them. And it’s not because I want to be right and I want to show old clips. I can’t because I still believe in them.”

However, he recently admitted on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take that he was pretty nervous that the Ravens would ruin his streak.

“I’m in this jam because I’m watching this Ravens team… My wife is from Baltimore. Her father is a diehard Ravens fan… My son is seven years old getting into sports and he just loves Lamar Jackson,” said Schrager. “Do I just ride with the Chiefs right now or say ‘screw it. I’m just gonna root for the Ravens?'”

However, his prediction prevailed. Now, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs just need to follow through and it’ll be five straight correct predictions for Schrager, with the bonus that he picked both teams correctly. Working against him is the fact that San Francisco is a slight favorite to win.

[GMF, Peter Schrager]